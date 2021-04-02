Leitrim musician releases new traditional fiddle album ‘Utopia’

All Ireland Senior Fiddle Champion, Lisa Ward from Aghacashel announced the release of her second solo fiddle album ‘Utopia’ on Thursday, March 25.

The title track ‘Utopia’ is Lisa's own composition. Following up from her debut album ‘Black Swan’, Utopia features a number of never before recorded tunes, and several Leitrim compositions including those by Liddy & Lennon.

An unaccompanied fiddle album, Utopia was also recorded and mastered in County Leitrim.

As so many musicians are missing out on their weekly music lessons. Lisa compiled a downloadable tune book to accompany the album.

Musicians can listen to the CD and have the sheet music for each tune readily available. They can learn the tunes at their own pace and in their own time, without committing to a weekly zoom lesson.

The past year has really highlighted the importance of music in our lives. It has the power to transport the listener and the performer to an idyllic world ~ utopia.

For more information and to purchase a hardcopy of Lisa's album you can visit her website: www.lisawardmusic.com or email lisawardmusic@gmail.com