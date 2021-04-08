New streamed concert series at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon starts with band, Dirty Dreamer

The Sky From Here concert series begins with an exclusive performance by the Dublin based but Boyle inspired 4-piece Dirty Dreamer.

Having played together for a number of years with the Choice Prize nominated Come On Live Long, Dirty Dreamer formed in 2018 over months of writing and experimenting with a new sound. The band visited Carrick-on-Shannon to record in early 2021 and the results of that session will be available to stream from www.thedock.ie from April 8-11.

Speaking ahead of the live recording band lead vocalist Louise Gaffney said: “I suppose the last 12 months really slowed things down for us in terms of writing new material or rehearsing as we like to do it together in a room and we were fairly into a great routine of at least once weekly sessions

“We were fortunate in one way though as we had already started building up a large set of recordings prior to Covid hitting last March. We have really just spent the last few months apart but all of us listening to our bank of tracks and looking to begin to start piecing that into an album; making selections of our favourites and trying to imagine how tracks will sit together.

“A few of the tracks we performed at The Dock are from this unreleased library of recordings, so we had never performed them live before. I guess they're a bit of an exclusive in that sense and it gave us a lovely chance to really road-test our favourites from the new batch.”

Throughout April The Dock will bring you 4 exclusive live streamed performances by musicians and bands all with a connection to county Leitrim and its surrounding area. It is produced in association with The Leitrim Observer and funded by Leitrim County Council and The Arts Council.