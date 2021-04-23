Fregoli Theatre Company announces return for residency at The Roscommon Arts Centre for 2021

In 2020 Fregoli Theatre Company embarked on their “Finding Home” residency at The Roscommon Arts Centre. They explored the theme of home in a year when the meaning of home became entirely different. And now, Fregoli Theatre are delighted to announce their return as Theatre Company in residence at The Roscommon Arts Centre to continue this exploration. Fregoli Theatre Company’s residency is supported by The Roscommon Arts Centre and The Arts Council.

As part of their residency in 2020, Fregoli reimagined their work presenting a number of digital productions including:

'I Want You to Know Me', which explored domestic violence and fundraised for Safe Ireland. It was created in response to the large increase in incidences of domestic violence during the pandemic.

'Inside You Stay’ explores home as both sanctuary and prison as well as themes of communication and mental health. We meet Sinead and for Sinéad, there is nothing "new" about this "new normal". Using the words of others, from the pages of books and the tongues of loved ones, Sinéad tries to make sense of herself and how it is she feels bound to stay inside.

‘Tangents’ was created in response to the loss of our physical rehearsal room, our home. We miss being with each other and creating. And although we are still producing, we miss those moments in between, when we go off on tangents, re-energise and go a little daft. To our surprise it can happen on Zoom too, and from these moments we created ‘Tangents’.

‘Home For Christmas’ was filmed in Roscommon town and county, this digital work is full of joy, heartache and the warmth of home. We believe in the power of sharing stories - to uplift, inspire and connect people. With so much uncertainty surrounding Christmas 2020, we felt moved to create a new community work. We ran an open call for submissions in October - asking the public to share Christmas memories and stories while also considering the role of “home”. Home for Christmas was created and shaped by all the submissions.

All of the above was available to view on our website: Fregoli Theatre Company . They can now be viewed by request via the website or via email to www.fregolitheatre.com

2020 also saw the beginning of ‘Cross Street’ : a new play written by Jarlath Tivnan. We released a virtual rehearsed reading of this work in progress filmed by Mimar Productions. It is a comedy drama with hints of horror set in shared accommodation. It explores how mental issues can grow and manifest when left to fester. Each housemate in struggles with their own ghosts purposefully isolating themselves from anyone who may interfere or help. The housemates struggle with grief, guilt, alcoholism, eating disorders, neglect, self-harm and self-doubt.

As part of the residency in 2021 Fregoli will continue to develop Cross Street gearing up for a full production (Covid permitting). We will also now embark on an exciting new programme of work that will include professional development, peer learning as well as community based engagements at locations throughout the county, bringing some theatrical craic and madness to communities and groups across Roscommon.