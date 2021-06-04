Nathan Carter apologises for house party in Fermanagh

Country music star Nathan Carter has apologised after police broke up a birthday party at Fermanagh home which was being held in breach of Covid-19 rules last weekend.

Officers said at least 50 people were present when they arrived at the singer’s home in Lisbellaw in Northern Ireland on Friday night.

Police issued a £1,000 (€1,160) fine to the organiser of the event and 14 fines of £200 to attendees. A Covid-19 prohibition notice was also issued. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said further enforcement action was expected.

Nathan Carter issued the following statement: “My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North, however, it transpires that it was not.

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.

“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”

Also read: Hospital patients asked to bring vaccination status