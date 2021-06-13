Enter a reflective space at The Dock next weekend

A new series of online workshops offered by The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon invite you to rediscover how to observe, let go of thought and create.



Reflective Space is a series of five weekend online workshops beginning on on Saturday, June 19 that will bring together art and mindfulness.



Over the course of the five online Saturday morning sessions, participants will be guided through exercises and demonstrations that explore breathing, the act of making marks and their influence on creative decisions.

Two of the five sessions will be facilitated by Derval Dunford, a practitioner and teacher of mindfulness, Yoga Nidra and breath work.



The other three sessions will be run by Dock Visual Artist in Residence David Smith and will focus on applying that mental focus and use of breathing to visual work.

The project is aimed at adults of all ages and beginners or student artists. A simple materials list will be sent to participants ahead of the sessions.

Towards the end of the series of workshops participants will be invited to contribute to and collaborate on a larger scale, group artwork that brings various themes to vivid life.

As we emerge from a time of great upheaval and uncertainty many people will have found themselves caught in a paused state when seeking to create.



Through these workshops and their focus breathing, ink, gesture and light we hope that those of you in that position will find a way to press play and get creative again.



Tickets are priced at €8 and are available to book on www.thedock.ie

Each participant will be emailed a Zoom link in advance of the workshops.

