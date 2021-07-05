Boyle Arts Festival will proceed this year

Boyle Arts Festival is returning this year!

The Boyle Arts Festival committee is delighted to announce that BAF 2021 will take place from Thursday August 5 to Sunday, August 8 with a selection of special events taking place until Saturday August 14.

While the main Festival will be shorter this year, it will not be short on quality and details of the exciting programme will be released in the coming weeks.

The main Visual Art Exhibition at King House is going ahead and will run until August 31st. There will also be an Art Trail through the town - please contact Patricia on info@boylearts.com to be included in the ‘Boyle Art Trail’ by stating the artists name and location of exhibit. Boyle Arts Festival is not responsible for the art in the Boyle Art Trail and / or sales.



With many restrictions still in place, this year’s Festival will of course be a different experience but they are following Covid-19 guidelines and working to ensure that all our events will be as safe, enjoyable and memorable as ever.

Tickets for all our events will be limited to the recommended, socially distanced capacity of each venue and will only be available to purchase in advance. We do not plan to have a Festival office this year but details of how to purchase tickets will be announced shortly. There will be no tickets on sale at events.

The Leitrim Observer understands there will be over 20 events including an impressve mix of live music, visual arts, street drama, interviews, online films, talks, dance, commissioned music pieces, readings and much more, Boyle Arts Festival is the place to be this summer!

For more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2021 please visit www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com