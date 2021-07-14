Live and Local gigs this weekend in Longford

This weekend sees another four live performances taking place in Ballymahon, Killoe, Lanesborough and Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

All events will be strictly managed observing COVID-19 public health guidelines with some operating on the basis of limited attendance only. Every event is free, but numbers will be strictly limited observing COVID-19 health guidelines and each event will be ticketed and traceable.

Links to details on ticketing information are available on Longford County Council social channels, Longford.ie and Longfordcoco.ie and will continually be updated over the course of the summer.

Events are taking place at nursing homes, family resource centres, community centres, GAA grounds and parks throughout the county with the support and cooperation of local communities and Gardaí in each area.

This summer programme of events is being coordinated by Longford County Council’s Arts Office with the support of local Events Manager Shane Crossan and his company Republic of Culture.

This Friday sees Ballymahon’s Bridgeways Family Resource Centre host Longford entertainers Pub Fiction and Ballymahon native singer-songwriter Katie Gallagher (KTG) at 3pm. Katie will also be in action again on Saturday when she takes to the stage for her own feature length performance at Lough Ree Distillery from 4pm.

Also on Saturday, Killoe GAA Pitch will play host to alternative pop band from Longford Rêves, classic rock outfit Ravens Edge, singer-songwriter Aoife Mulligan and local trad outfit with a modern twist Strad starting at 4pm.

And on Sunday, Ballinamuck Community Centre hosts wedding band Nite Fever; Irish Country legend Mick Flavin and some more top class musical talent in the form of local musicians Sean Sweeney and Noel Carberry.

A full programme of events showing dates, locations and a list of all the artists performing is available to download from the Longford County Council website and social media channels. Copies of the programme will also be available to pick up from local libraries, shops and the Backstage Theatre this week.