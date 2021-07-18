Explore the truth at Percy French Festival

The Percy French Festival is taking place for three days from Wednesday July 21 through to Friday July 23in the grounds of Castlecoote House, Castlecoote, Co. Roscommon.

WHERE IS THE TRUTH?



That is the central question behind this year’s festival.

Attempting to answer this vexing question in this most vexing of times are:

Maurice Cohen, “Where is Truth Hiding?”

Declan Ganley, “How do you fix Ireland?”

Brenda Power, “Truth and the Law”

Conor McDonough, “Learn All Things: Learning and Teaching in the Middle Ages and Today”

Dr Fainche Ryan, “Truth-telling Matters”

Michael Ganley, “A Next Generation Perspective: Modern Ireland, how did we get here? Where might we be going?”

Philip Shepherd, “French and Truth: Depictions on a Knife Edge of Time”

Dr Ethna Regan, “Amos: the enduring relevance of this ‘maladjusted’ minor prophet”

Kevin Myers, “Truth and Journalism”

Dr Martina Finnerty, “The Power of the Word: An Exploration of the Bio-Physics of Words.”

Musicians performing during the festival include the youthful group Col Ceathair, the singer Eileen Coyle, the co-founder of De Danaan Frankie Gavin, and the classical pianist Frasier Hickland.

Pre-booking is essential as no tickets will be available on the days of the Festival.

Tickets can be booked by ringing 090 66 63794 or visit www.percyfrench.ie