19/07/2021

Another local music festival posponed to 2022

Wild Roots Festival line up

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Wild Roots Music, Performing Arts and Adventure Festival has been postponed until June 3-5, 2022.


The festival, which was supposed to take place at Hazelwood in Co. Sligo this August 13-15, credits the pandemic and rise of the Delta variant as the reason for its postponement.

“As a small independent festival, this decision is not one that we have taken lightly,"” the festival wrote in their Instagram post announcing the postponement.
“However, as of this week, it has become clear that the Delta variant has become a viable threat to public health and that restrictions will not be lifted sufficiently by August.”

Though the festival had considered a camping pilot event, they said that “it would not be appropriate at this time given the potential public health implications.”
The festival's original lineup included headliners James Morrison and Kaiser Chiefs in addition to artists such as Jenny Greene, Soda Blonde, and The Sherlocks. Current tickets will stand forthe postponed 2022 event.

