The Dock welcomes back LIVE performances

The Dock is bringing live performance back to the heart of Carrick-on- Shannon from late July to early September with an excellent programme of early evening concerts showcasing traditional, folk, pop and jazz music and some top notch theatre.



A new outdoor bespoke covered performance space is being created in the walled area to the rear of the building and this will accommodate seating for up to 48 people in pods of four and six in line with current government restrictions.

Back at The Dock will be an intimate space in which you can socialise and enjoy a great evening out with friends and family.

These early evening events will run over seven weekends on both Friday and Saturday nights and a selection of them have been supported by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme 2021. All performances begin at 7pm except where otherwise stated.

Beezneez Theatre Company will produce John McDwyer’s masterly play, ‘An Ordinary Man’ this Friday July 23 and Saturday 24. ‘An Ordinary Man’ has become a staple of the company’s repertoire and the company is happy to be still able to answer requests for a performance.

Gerry Farrell’s stunning interpretation of John McDwyer’s wonderful script has brought audiences to their feet all over Ireland and the UK.



Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Martin Tourish play an intimate concert on Friday July 30. Both are members of the world renowned traditional band Altan. Mairéad plays traditional fiddle and sings and Martin is one of the top accordion players in the country.



On Saturday July 31 the stage will belong to Greenshine a Cork based family trio comprising Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter Ellie.

Their material straddles the boundaries of contemporary, folk and roots and includes many self-penned songs. Known for striking family harmonies and excellent musicianship Greenshine have received accolades from some luminaries of the music world including Christy Moore, Sharon Shannon and Ron Sexsmith.



Of course there is much more planned - stay tuned for more details of concerts.

It is good to be back!

Booking on www.thedock.ie