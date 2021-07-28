Folk and Trad Back at The Dock this weekend

Not one but two superb concerts are planned for this Friday and Saturday night as The Dock continues is music series in the walled outdoor area to the rear of the old courthouse building.

On Friday 30th July The Dock welcomes Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Mártín Tourish to share some tunes with us. Both are members of the world renowned traditional band Altan. Mairéad plays traditional fiddle and sings and Mártín is one of the top accordion players in the country.

On Saturday a family trio all the way from Cork make their first ever appearance in Carrick-on-Shannon. Greenshine is made up of Mary Greene, Noel Shine and their daughter Ellie.

Their songs have featured on Irish airwaves for many years and their tracks have travelled far beyond their homeland and into the waiting ears of music lovers worldwide. Noel and Mary have appeared on the recordings of multiple artists including Christy Moore, The Republic of Loose and John Spillane. They are renowned for their beautiful close harmonies and superb musicianship.

Tickets are available now on 0719650828 or on www.thedock.ie