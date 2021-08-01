Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Dirty Dancing in Castlebar

Dirty Dancing in Castlebar

Tickets on sale for Dirty Dancing in Castlebar

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

December might seem a long way away but now it the time to book your tickets to the classic love story of Dirty Dancing performing in the TF Royal from December 14-18.


Dirty Dancing is back, exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking a and sensationally sexy dancing.
Producer Karl Sydow is delighted to announce new dates for Ireland 2021 tour of a dazzling renewed version of Dirty Dancing - The classic story on stage.


Featuring 35 hit songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do you love me? and the heart stopping I've Had The Time Of My Life.
Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives

See the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show.
Tickets are €39.20 and €49.20 and available on (094) 9023111 or online at www.ticketmaster.ie or royaltheatrecastlebar.ie

