13/08/2021

WHAT'S ON: Don't miss what's on offer in this year's Heritage Week

Leitrim Observer Reporter

National Heritage Week, one of Ireland’s largest cultural events, starts this Saturday,  August 14. It is being marked locally by a series of heritage projects developed by groups across Leitrim.

Local heritage groups and organisers, families, communities and individuals across Leitrim have responded to this year’s call to ‘Open the door to heritage’, creating online projects that are free to explore throughout National Heritage Week. Some in-person events will also take place, in line with public health guidelines.

Discover some of the National Heritage Week events happening in Leitrim:

Cavan and Leitrim Railway

An online video update on Cavan and Leitrim Railway’s (Dromod) project to restore an original bogie from a 3rd class Tralee and Dingle railway carriage. The video will be shared on social media during National Heritage Week.

Traditional storytelling at the Organic Centre

Traditional storyteller Regina Fahey will recount stories and traditions based on local waterways and lakes in the North Leitrim area. Regina will tell of a local water monster that may still lurk in the dark waters of Glenade Lake and other local stories surrounding the great Lough Melvin and the Drowes River. Taking place on Tuesday, August 17 at 2.30pm at the Organic Centre. 

Leitrim's Wetland Wealth

Leitrim's Wetland Wealth is a story map created by Wetland Surveys Ireland Ltd on behalf of Leitrim County Council. The story map focuses on the importance of wetland habitats in the county and provides information on the different types of wetland habitat that can be found in County Leitrim.

For more information on these projects, and to explore others, visit www.heritageweek.ie

 

