Model view of Carrick-on-Shannon history as part of Leitrim's Heritage Week lineup

St George's Heritage and Visitor Centre
This year St Georges Heritage and Visitor Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon are celebrating Heritage Week with a display of hand crafted miniature doors and buildings from the greater Carrick-on-Shannon area.
This work was created by local man Sean Gill.
The displays will be available to view at St George's Heritage and Visitor Centre up until August 21.
They include architectural models of some buildings which are long demolished. Displays also include models of the Old Courthouse in Carrick-on-Shannon, Shannon Lodge, Jamestown House, the Shannon Navigation Collectors House, Carrick Castle, gate lodges from Jamestown, Drumsna, Woodbrook and Rockingham.
The Carrick-on-Shannon Old Jail display in the Bush Hotel and samples of miniature Georgian, Edwardian and Victorian Doors of Carrick-on-Shannon in St George's Heritage and Visitors Centre.
Also on display is a symbol of Lady Justice made from wood sources from old courtroom furniture from Carrick Old Courthouse.
There will also be other drawings and photos on display as well.
Thank you to Sean Gill and Tony Heeran for their support in getting this project completed.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.