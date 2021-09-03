Longford Live & Local brings classical and Trad music to local venues

Longford Live & Local’s free music concerts just keep coming and this weekend there are even more genres of live music performances to choose from.

Trad Fest takes place at The Laurels GAA grounds, in Mullinalaghta (beside Derrycassin Woods), Saturday 4 September at 4pm. This dedicated traditional Irish music festival celebrates the involvement of some of Longford’s finest musicians including Noel Carberry, Noel & Sean Sweeney, Michael Lennon, Sean Owens, Liam Doherty, Donna McCann, Laura Callaghan, Eoin Smith and some All-Ireland winning Sean-Nós dancers.

Then on Sunday 5 September at 3pm, a classical and contemporary spectacular lies in store in the beautiful surrounds of Castlecor House. Nestled in the leafy heartland of Longford, on the outskirts of Ballymahon, this impressive manor house has stood the test of time since the 1700s. Previously described as “perhaps one of the most intriguing buildings” in Ireland, it currently operates as a guest house and is located a few minutes’ walk from the Royal Canal Greenway; just over an hour and a half by road from Dublin and around an hour from Galway. One of its most fascinating features is it octagonal grand hall complete with mirroring fireplaces, that opens out onto its grounds.

Emer Barry

The concert features the highest quality musicians from the modern day classical-crossover scene including Longford’s own Emer Barry, Maria Matthews, Paul Hennessy and Fintan Farrelly. The programme includes a celebration of traditional Italian opera and some more contemporary arrangements of much-loved work and song from the greats of operatic composition.

Tickets for both events taking place this weekend can be booked for free by logging onto Eventbrite.ie and searching for Longford.