New Writing Time Award announced In Leitrim

The Dock Arts Centre in partnership with The Reading Room Bookshop have created a 'Writing Time award'.

The aim of the award is to provide the writer with an opportunity to concentrate on their own work; to resolve or develop new writing.

The award is targeted at writers from Leitrim, and surrounding counties Roscommon, Longford, and Sligo.

The award is open to writers of fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction (e.g. memoir and essays).

This definition specifically excludes writing in areas such as journalism, religious writing, professional, instructional, and academic writing.

While applications will be accepted from writers throughout Ireland, the winners must be available to travel to Carrick-on-Shannon in October/November 2021 to record a reading of their work for a podcast that will be broadcast by The Dock.

Any costs associated with travel to The Dock for a reading are included in the overall award so it may be a better fit for writers from the region.

This is an open competition, and the successful writer will be selected based on their submission. The work will be judged anonymously and independently from The Dock.

The winner of the overall award will receive €1000 towards writing time and the cost of travelling to read at The Dock. Two runners up will be awarded €250 each.



The award may be used to buy time away at an artist’s residency such as The Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Grey Wood Arts or The River Mill. However, any application to these residencies is to be made independently by the winning writer and does not form part of the award.

The closing date for entries is midnight on October 11th 2021. Submissions should be sent to writingatthedock@gmail.com

For further information on submission you can visit www.thedock.ie