Search

11/09/2021

FREE local film to be streamed online for Culture Night

FREE local film to be streamed online for Culture Night

Leitrim film Sugar Sugar

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

‘Sugar Sugar’ written by Treasa Nealon will be streamed online for FREE on Culture Night, Friday, September 17.


“I felt stuck and ignorant and useless and I watched them tie awomen like my sister to a stake and light the match. They wanted to see us all burn.” - A quote from the film.

Tara gets ready to return home to Ireland after living in Australia alone. She packs her bags, she finds her passport, she checks off her to-do list and she ignores the voicemails on her phone. She only has a few hours before she must board her flight. She is running away. She is running towards something. She is finally ready to tell you her story.

Sugar Sugar is a one woman show about emigration, loneliness and raising money for abortion rights through unconventional means.

This online and free event will be streamed on YouTube at 7pm on Culture Night, Friday September 17, and will be available for viewing and ordering a ticket until Sepmember 19.

The script of Sugar Sugar was commissioned by the Leitrim Abortion Rights Campaign in Spring 2021 and written by playwright Treasa Nealon.

It is performed by Rebecca Malone, directed by Sonia Norris and the film is created by Jonas Dellow.
It is produced by award-winning The Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company.
The Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company have produced over 25 different projects, most recently the experimental audio show The Five Stages written and performed by Treasa Nealon.

Funded by Leitrim County Council and the Arts Council. Tickets can be pre booked through www.eventbrite.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media