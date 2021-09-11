FREE local film to be streamed online for Culture Night

‘Sugar Sugar’ written by Treasa Nealon will be streamed online for FREE on Culture Night, Friday, September 17.



“I felt stuck and ignorant and useless and I watched them tie awomen like my sister to a stake and light the match. They wanted to see us all burn.” - A quote from the film.

Tara gets ready to return home to Ireland after living in Australia alone. She packs her bags, she finds her passport, she checks off her to-do list and she ignores the voicemails on her phone. She only has a few hours before she must board her flight. She is running away. She is running towards something. She is finally ready to tell you her story.

Sugar Sugar is a one woman show about emigration, loneliness and raising money for abortion rights through unconventional means.

This online and free event will be streamed on YouTube at 7pm on Culture Night, Friday September 17, and will be available for viewing and ordering a ticket until Sepmember 19.

The script of Sugar Sugar was commissioned by the Leitrim Abortion Rights Campaign in Spring 2021 and written by playwright Treasa Nealon.

It is performed by Rebecca Malone, directed by Sonia Norris and the film is created by Jonas Dellow.

It is produced by award-winning The Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company.

The Rabbit’s Riot Theatre Company have produced over 25 different projects, most recently the experimental audio show The Five Stages written and performed by Treasa Nealon.

Funded by Leitrim County Council and the Arts Council. Tickets can be pre booked through www.eventbrite.ie.