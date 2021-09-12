Big names for next week's Travelling Sessions in Leitrim

The Travelling Sessions
The Travelling Sessions as part of the Leitrim Performance are taking place this September thanks to Leitrim County Council & the Department of Arts & Culture.
Hosted by Edwina Guckian and Áirc Damhsa in a secret location within a 10km of Drumsna, attendees will be sent the location on the afternoon of the event. The Travelling Sessions sees many of Leitrim and neighbouring counties’ highly renowned artists performing for an audience for the first time since early 2020.
Sunday 19th September features Charlie Lennon, Brian Lennon & Seamus Quinn, Ryan Mulligan & Ava Brogan.
Monday 20th features Eleanor Shanley, Cathy Jordan, Martin Brunsden, Ryan Owens, Fiachra O'Gaoithín & Anna Crossley.
Tickets are €40 plus booking fee for a pod of 4 with a limited number of tickets available for this intimate event.
Booking on 0861649989
