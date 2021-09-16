Search

16/09/2021

Open Stage in Drumshanbo for young artists

Celebrate Culture Night 2021 at Áirc Damhsa's Open Stage in Danú Amphitheatre Community Park, Drumshanbo, from 6 - 7.30pm.

The stage is open for all youths and adolescents to perform on with a special invite for those that attend Áirc Damhsa Culture Club.
Have you something you've been working on over the past few months or maybe it's newly created and you'd like to share it with and audience of young people?
Then this is the night for it!


All art forms are welcome to perform whether it's a work in progress piece you want to test out or a fully finished performance.

Also performing on the night will be ten artists from Áirc Damhsa Culture Club that have been commissioned to create new work especially for Culture Night 2021.
Artists featuring are: Ryan Mulligan (singer, dancer, musician) and Tara Noone (singer, dancer, musician), Emma Benson (dancer, musician) and Lillie Crossley (dancer) Aaron Glancy, Clodagh McCaffrey (dancer, musician) and Ava Glancy (dancer, musician), Catherine Cullen (dancer, musician, lilter) and Ellen Langton (dancer), Caoimhe Mooney (singer, dancer) and Ryan Sheridan (dancer, musician) and Aisling Clarke (musician, storyteller) and Karen Tansey (dancer).

Come along and get involved this Culture Night!
This is a ticketed event with limited capacity. Tickets will be allocated in pods of 5 and must be pre-booked online.
Booking is essential on www.aircdamhsa.com

