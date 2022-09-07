Search

08 Sept 2022

The 4 of Us return to The Dock this Friday

The 4 of Us

The 4 of Us

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Sept 2022 7:24 PM

The 4 Of Us, the Newry group, fronted by super-talented brothers, Brendan and Declan Murphy who bring their critically acclaimed acoustic show to The Dock on Friday, September 9.


Always popular with Leitrim audiences they are back  following a major UK and Irish tour with folk legends Fairport Convention, and as special guests of Robert Plant’s latest band Saving Grace.
Interspersed by Brendan Murphy's often hilarious stories and musings on the band's three decades in music, the set list features all the old hits, such as Mary, Drag My Bad Name Down and Sunlight, as well as tracks from their recent critically acclaimed album, ‘Sugar Island’.


They will be showcasing songs from their most recent album, as well as songs from their extensive back catalogue.
The last time they were in this neck of the woods they played to a full house of fans that got their money’s worth and more on a night where the atmosphere was electric.
You can expect this and more when the Murphy brothers return as we kick off our Autumn season at The Dock.
From their first anthem Mary - still a radio favourite, through to the UK-charting She Hits Me, to Sunlight - the band has notched up over two decades of radio hits and six top 20 charting albums.
Don't miss this chance to catch them live.

Tickets are on sale now on 07106508298 or on www.thedock.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media