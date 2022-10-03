Fun, inventive and invigorating play set for Longford's Backstage Theatre

This October Backstage Theatre brings audiences a real treat for theatre lovers with Galway’s Brú Theatre's evocative, inventive show merging puppetry and physical storytelling with a live music score by Anna Mullarkey.
Selvage was first staged in 2020 clocking up rave reviews and two Irish Times Theatre Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Lighting
Selvage tells the story of a young boy Joe, who suddenly finds himself alone after his beloved Granny Is imprisoned. Joe must then find his own way, dodging a variety of perils along the way, all the time accompanied by his own anxiety which he must overcome in order to be reunited with his family.
Audiences can expect a very different night at the theatre, Selvage uses puppetry, mask, live electronic music and physical theatre performance to tell Joe’s story. Fun, inventive and invigorating, Selvage promises to bring audiences on a unique journey.
Selvage comes to Backstage Theatre on Friday, October 14 at 8pm. Tickets €16/€14 available on 0433347888 & backstage.ie
