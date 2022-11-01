Allingham Arts Festival in Ballyshannon

Ian McElhinney
The Allingham Festival returns with live events and full-capacity venues in Ballyshannon this week November 2-6 with an outstanding programme of literary celebrities, musicians, speakers and performers.
Festival-goers will meet:
The festival will be launched Gerry Moriarty, former NI Editor of The Irish Times.
BIRD ON THE WIRE is expected to be an unforgettable concert of the songs of Leonard Cohen, featuring Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways.
New events in the 2022 Allingham Festival will include a workshop of circus skills for children, the return of the Ballytour street theatre, with stories and performances, “Step In” – historical drama by Winifred McNulty and much more.
There will also be a host of book launches as well as music, workshops, competitions and a book fair. Full details at: www.allinghamfestival.com
