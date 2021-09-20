Watch: Leitrim dancer Edwina Guckian shows off her skills on the Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy The Late Late Show
Did you enjoy Culture Night last Friday? If you missed your chance to get to one of the large number of events held locally you will be deligthed to see our own Edwina Guckian made national TV dacning to the Swallows Tail accompanied by John Carty.
As part of RTE's celebration for Culture Night, five performers were commissioned to create original performances inspired by the gallery or artworks they performed alongside - at the National Gallery of Ireland, IMMA - Irish Museum of Modern Art, The Model Sligo, The Glucksman.
The five performances featured in the The Late Late Show special Culture Night opening performance on Friday 17th September on RTÉ One andRTÉ Player.
Edwina showed off her Sean Nos dancing at the Alison Pilkington exhibition 'I Bring My Own Island' at The Model Sligo.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.