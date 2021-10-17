Search

17/10/2021

New course for artists in Leitrim

New course for artists in Leitrim

Sketch up course

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

SketchUp is a 3D modelling computer programme for drawing applications such as architectural, interior design, landscape architecture, civil and mechanical engineering, film and video game design.

It is available as a web-based application, SketchUp Free, and a paid version with additional functionality, SketchUp Pro.
In May this year artist Jamie Cross hosted a very popular online workshop introducing the software and showing how it can be used by artists and students to create virtual gallery spaces in which to visualise their work.
On Saturda,y October 16 at 11am Jamie will deliver another one hour online workshop on the subject of ‘’Plans and Visualisations’. The focus will be on using the software in the context of public artworks.


The workshop will take the form of a step-by-step video where Jamie will show participants how to use tools such as the “follow me” tool to create spheres, tubes and organic shapes.
The workshop is aimed at artists, art students and designers, and is intended as an aid to help plan, visualise and demonstrate what your works can look like when installed outside of a typical gallery space.
The materials required are a laptop/computer with Sketchup Free installed as well as images and measurements of the artworks that will be modelled.
The workshop is intended as a basic guide for those with limited experience of Sketchup so it will be delivered within the technical abilities of the user.


You can book on www.thedock.ie or call (071) 9650828.

Watch: Dream of being on stage? Leitrim Superstars can make it happen!

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media