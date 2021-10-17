New course for artists in Leitrim

SketchUp is a 3D modelling computer programme for drawing applications such as architectural, interior design, landscape architecture, civil and mechanical engineering, film and video game design.

It is available as a web-based application, SketchUp Free, and a paid version with additional functionality, SketchUp Pro.

In May this year artist Jamie Cross hosted a very popular online workshop introducing the software and showing how it can be used by artists and students to create virtual gallery spaces in which to visualise their work.

On Saturda,y October 16 at 11am Jamie will deliver another one hour online workshop on the subject of ‘’Plans and Visualisations’. The focus will be on using the software in the context of public artworks.



The workshop will take the form of a step-by-step video where Jamie will show participants how to use tools such as the “follow me” tool to create spheres, tubes and organic shapes.

The workshop is aimed at artists, art students and designers, and is intended as an aid to help plan, visualise and demonstrate what your works can look like when installed outside of a typical gallery space.

The materials required are a laptop/computer with Sketchup Free installed as well as images and measurements of the artworks that will be modelled.

The workshop is intended as a basic guide for those with limited experience of Sketchup so it will be delivered within the technical abilities of the user.



You can book on www.thedock.ie or call (071) 9650828.