Bingo Loco brings a rave to Carrick-on-Shannon

Bing Loco in Carrick-on-Shannon October 30
After 18 long months, Bingo Loco’s interactive stage show returns to Ireland bringing epic throwback tunes, showers of confetti, outrageous performers, incredible prizes and so much more to 25+ locations across the country.
In 2019, Bingo Loco sold more tickets than any other event in Ireland (including Riverdance and Spice Girls).
Known for a trademark sense of madness that has turned the traditional game on its head, Bingo Loco is all about carnage and chaos.
With sensational prizes which in the past have ranged from a brand new car, a VIP Coachella experience, a trip to Vegas, to the absurd such as a lawnmower or 10-foot teddy bears.
Bingo Loco returns to The Landmark Hotel on October 30.
