Artist Jackie McKenna to give public talk on her work

Exhibiting artist Jackie McKenna will discuss her work and her artistic practice with The Dock's Director Ruth Carroll in a free public talk at The Dock on Saturday, November 13 at 2pm.



Jackie McKenna is a community activist artist, who is based in Co. Leitrim.

Jackie’s art practice is always about people and most of her work is commissioned and site-specific, which usually involves close community engagement.



Her artwork for the current exhibition in The Dock is a redevelopment and a deepening of the work she exhibited in the Leitrim Sculpture Centre in 2018, where she created a large-scale sculptural artwork, a film installation and facilitated a series of workshops about Fasayil, a Palestinian village in Jericho on the West Bank, where she spent time with a Bedouin community in 2017.



During this stay, she witnessed the erasure of this community, to the point where their way of life will soon be completely erased. The exhibition was about marking this erosion of place, culture, identity, memory and the people themselves.

It also acknowledged the impact of forced migration, particularly on the lives of women.

The exhibition is open to the public form Tuesdays to Saturday between 11an and 5pm so do call in and have a look.

For the talk on the 13th seating is limited and advance booking is advised on 0719650828 or online at www.thedock.ie