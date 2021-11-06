Cowboys and Heroes Festival returns in 2022

Great news Ireland's biggest country music festival will be back in Drumcoura next year.
The festival have announced that the popular festival will return in 2022.
Tickets go on sale November 15 and more updates and news is epected in the coming days.
Yeeehaaawww!
Michael Gallagher recently presented a cheque for €46,000 to Adrian Doherty & Enda Campbell of DSI west regional centre committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.