08/11/2021

One Act Drama Festival returns to Corn Mill Threate this weekend

November 12, 13 and 14

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Corn Mill Threate One Act Festival returns this weekend and is one of first major event in the Corn Mill Theatre since lockdown.
The festival returns bigger than ever with 12 groups from all over Ireland taking part.


Theatre goers will get to experience the new €70,000 lighting and sound upgrade that was carried out during 2020 thanks to 75% Leader funding.
This is the 17th One Act Drama Festival held in Carrigallen.


The performances begin at 7pm on Friday and two shows on Saturday at 2pm and 7pm and a closing show on 2pm on Sunday.
The festival opens on Friday at 7pm with the Blue Transit Theatre Company (Open) and ‘The Christmas Tree’ by Norm Foster, Mostrim Players (Confined) play ‘Silent Talk’ by Eddie Brady and Martello Productions (Confined) showcase ‘Something Unspoken’ by Tennessee Williams.
Saturday November 13 2pm show sees Kilrush Drama Group (Open) perform ‘Red Carnations’ by Glenn A Hughes, PIC Players (Confined) take on ‘A Kind of Alaska ’ by Harold Pinter and Carlow Little Theatre (Confined) play ‘Mother's Day’ by Sarah Fahy.

On Saturday evening at 7pm, Kilmuckridge Drama Group (Confined) take on ‘A Family Affair’ by Derek O’Gorman, Butt Drama Circle (Open) bring to life ‘In Other Words’ by Matthew Seager and Corofin Dramatic Society (Open) perform ‘A Thousand Deaths’ by John Clancy.
The final showing on Sunday, November 14 at 2pm has The Moat Club Naas (Open) playing ‘The Way Of All Fish’ by Elaine May, Theatre 3 Newtownabbey (Open) will perform ‘The dock Brief ’ by John Mortimer and Bailieborough Drama Group (Confined) will play ‘Sacred Hearts Right Hand Man’ by Liz O’Hanlon.
The acts will be adjudicated and judge Tom Brady will give his results on Sunday afternoon.


Admission is €10 each night for €30 for weekend ticket. Bookings on 087 2570363 or www.cornmilltheatre.com

