New Leitrim Irish language book for young children

Manorhamilton's Ross Ó Snodaigh is releasing a new Irish language book for children.

This is the second Irish language book for children to be published in the county. Rossa published the first such book last year called 'Aistir ar an Aibítir'.



This book is a poem expressing the love a parent has for their child.

It is beautifully illustrated by Sligo artist Wayne O'Connor and set to music by the author and two of his co-musicians in Kíla which accompanies the recording of Carrie Crowley and Eoin Ua Conaill as they read it.

When the the outbursting of love is felt upon one’s child being born it’s worth having a plethora of words to express these feelings of affection.

Author Rossa ÓSnodaigh



A large portion of such words begin with the letter G - the first letter of the the word for Love is Grá in Irish - are used in this poem.

Should a parent read this to their child they’ll soon have plenty of words at their disposal as they snuggle their delightful young child, according to the author.

The book is available to pre-order from bookshops and will be on the shelves the first week in December.

It will be officially launched during Éigse Chluainín which will be held locally on December 12 in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton.



The book will cost €10 and will make a wonderful gift for new parents as well as a sweet Christmas gift.

It is aimed at 0-3 year olds and the accompanying music is beautiful for all ages.