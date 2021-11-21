Search

21/11/2021

Watch: Carry The Tunes Live into your sitting room

Musician Michael O'Brien

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Dock presents free streamed Traditional Irish Music concerts over two weeks in November.
“I’m not teaching a song; I’m passing it on” that’s what singer and teacher Fionnuala Maxwell said during a chat between songs when she was recording one of the ‘Carry The Tunes’ concerts earlier this year.


It perfectly captures the essence of this ten-concert series recorded in Cryan’s Teach Ceoil and The Dock over the course of 2021. The full series, featuring some of the region’s finest players, will be streaming free each evening at 7pm from November 22 to December 3 on The Dock’s Facebook, You Tube and Instagram platforms.


Concerts will be streamed nightly at 7pm.

