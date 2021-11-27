Art For All Who Wander at the Design House

The Leitrim Design House is delighted to showcase the stunning work of Alison Barry on ARTWALL.

Alison’s much anticipated exhibition of new paintings titled For All Who Wander is on view from Wednesday December 1st.

Based in Limerick, Alison’s inspiration lies in the ever changing weather and how it alters her perception of the Irish landscape.

As she states, “Growing up and living in the countryside has influenced the way I perceive the world around me. Ireland, with all its beauty and its ruggedness is a constant inspiration. I'm fascinated by the sky, the seasons, the transitions from each day to night and I try to capture this emotional response through my paintings.

“The forgotten roads, the old rundown cottages and the wildlife of Ireland are what attract me most of all. There is a story in the everyday things that surround us. Every now and again I drift between what is real and imaginary which brings an illustrative quality and a gentle fairytale element to my paintings.”



Alison Barry is a talented painter and captures the magic of the Irish countryside beautifully. The quality of the brushwork can be best enjoyed up close, so do drop by, art always lifts your spirit in these difficult times.

You are free to enjoy this exhibition until the end of January.

If you want to support a contemporary Irish artist, start or expand an art collection or give your loved one the gift of a life time this season, this is the perfect place to start.

Supporting highly skilled Irish craftsmanship has never been easier. As a not-for-profit organisation we offer safe spacious shopping in store in the stunning Dock Art Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon Tues to Sat 11am – 5pm.

Prefer to shop online? Visit: www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie