Search

03 Dec 2021

Longford Live is back with some winter warmers!

Longford Live is back with some winter warmers!

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

The Longford Live & Local Winter programme is warming things up around the county for a bright and entertaining festive season ahead, with lots to do for families and music fans.

Highlights include:

“Longford Live & Local Winter Sessions” in Backstage Theatre on Monday, 6 December and Tuesday, 7 December. Charlie McGettigan and Paul Gurney will host a variety of your favourite performers. Free tickets can be booked through Backstage.ie.

Next Thursday, 9 December will see Cronin Unplugged accompanied by Ann Houston and the Water Boys very own Steve Wickham performing in the ‘98 Memorial Hall in Ballinamuck. Bookings via email to: livetransmissionrecords@gmail.com.

GIFT GUIDE: Questions to ask before buying Christmas presents for family

And for those who want a laugh - a new and exciting comedy club is being hosted in the Red Room and PV’s pub in Longford. Organised by local comedian Mags McKenna, “Longford Laughs Out Loud” promises to be a great night.

A full programme of events showing dates, locations, and a list of all the artists performing is available to download from the Longford County Council website and social media channels. Copies of the programme will also be available to pick up from local libraries, shops, and the Backstage Theatre this week.

Making Cents: Watch out - iceberg costs ahead!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media