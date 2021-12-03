Longford Live is back with some winter warmers!

The Longford Live & Local Winter programme is warming things up around the county for a bright and entertaining festive season ahead, with lots to do for families and music fans.
Highlights include:
“Longford Live & Local Winter Sessions” in Backstage Theatre on Monday, 6 December and Tuesday, 7 December. Charlie McGettigan and Paul Gurney will host a variety of your favourite performers. Free tickets can be booked through Backstage.ie.
Next Thursday, 9 December will see Cronin Unplugged accompanied by Ann Houston and the Water Boys very own Steve Wickham performing in the ‘98 Memorial Hall in Ballinamuck. Bookings via email to: livetransmissionrecords@gmail.com.
And for those who want a laugh - a new and exciting comedy club is being hosted in the Red Room and PV’s pub in Longford. Organised by local comedian Mags McKenna, “Longford Laughs Out Loud” promises to be a great night.
A full programme of events showing dates, locations, and a list of all the artists performing is available to download from the Longford County Council website and social media channels. Copies of the programme will also be available to pick up from local libraries, shops, and the Backstage Theatre this week.
Minister of State Frank Feighan and Peter Burke, Margaret Gaffney and her daughter Elizabeth Coen, Margaret's brother John Gaffney, resident, Cllr Ita Reynolds-Flynn and Cllr Paddy O'Rourke
