Three Mohill songwriters to feature in Songs From The Lough at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel

Not many small country towns can boast of nurturing three songwriters, but Mohill certainly can.

Chris Meehan, Katherine Lynch, and Ronan Gallagher are all songwriters from that little town in Co Leitrim once described by John McGahern as ‘the happiest town in Ireland’.

Add to that one of Ireland’s best-known songwriters and Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan from just down the road in Drumshanbo, a house band of talented musicians, a local audience, and you have the ingredients for a night of quality original entertainment in the beautiful surrounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel on Tuesday, December 14. A celebration of local song writers and a night of melodies, lyrics and songs, many of which are getting their first ever public airing.

Charlie McGettigan

Living in Drumshanbo for the last forty years having come from just across the Leitrim border in neighbouring Bundoran, Charlie McGettigan needs no introduction to anyone in Leitrim or in Ireland. A household name for songs like ‘If Anything Happened To You’ and ‘Feet Of A Dancer’ to his Eurovision winning co-write with Paul Harrington ‘Rock and Roll Kids’ Charlie has been writing, playing and recording his music for over forty years. His last album ‘Tuesdays With Paul’ was recorded in 2019 and he is currently working on his next. Charlie will also sing the first public performance of ‘Twenty Orbits Round The Sun’ in a duet with Ronan Gallagher with whom he co-wrote the song.

Katherine Lynch

Mohill native Katherine Lynch (a great grandniece of the poet Patrick Kavanagh) first shot to fame on her comedy show on RTE where she made Mohill a household name with the antics of one of her characters Liz Hurley. Since then, she herself has become a household name for her comedy but Katherine is also a fine singer and songwriter who has collaborated with many other artists including Sharon Shannon. Katherine will perform some songs from her album ‘Settling Dust’.

Chris Meehan

Also a Mohill native, Chris Meehan has been playing gigs at home and abroad with his band The Redneck Friends over the last thirty years. He also has played with some of the great Irish bands including Clannad and has collaborated and recorded with John Prine who duetted with Chris on his self-penned song ‘Change of Heart’. Chris has released two albums ‘How About Me’ and ‘Dancing In The Kitchen’ released late in 2019.

Ronan Gallagher

A late starter, Mohill singer/songwriter Ronan Gallagher didn't learn to play guitar or sing until his mid-fifties. Since then, he has made up for it with two albums of original songs under his belt, 'Always Broke Never Broken' his debut album was released in 2019 to much acclaim. His second album 'Time Waits For No One' was recorded and produced remotely via internet file sharing during lockdown and released in May 2021. Both albums were produced by Marc Geagan on his label Modal Citizen Records and got extensive play on local, national, and internet radio stations. Described as gritty, passionate, raucous, lyrical, and at times political, his songs most of all tell stories about everyday life. A prolific songwriter, Ronan is currently recording songs for his third album ‘Songs of Lost Love, Drink, and Armageddon’ due for release in Sept 2022.

Don't miss this wonderful night of entertainment at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill on Tuesday, December 14. Doors open at 7:30pm. Concert: 8:00pm to 10:00pm