Chart toppers to play Ballinamore's Island Theatre

The Island Theatre Ballinamore is delighted to present funky chart toppers ‘Those Nervous Animals’ for a show on Saturday December 11 at 8.30pm.

The band, who are on the road as a six piece with all the original line-up, are delighted to play the Island Theatre after successfully touring their new album, ‘The Mission Sessions’ during the Summer.

For this show they are joined by two amazing Leitrim based talents, singer and pianist Brían Farrell and his band, and singer-songwriter Amy O’Hara, based in Dromahair.

Amy released her own album, ‘A Blue I Can’t Describe,’ this year .

TNA and their friends plan to make this evening a celebration of original music. As well as performing familiar hits, they will introduce new original material and share their insights into the creative process.

This is a rare chance to get behind the scenes in the making of new music.

Those Nervous Animals started making music together in 1981. Their album, The Mission Sessions, recorded remotely during early 2020 and released on digital platforms and limited edition vinyl via thosenervousanimals.ie, reached number 2 in the Irish iTunes Pop Download charts.

It included fan favourite The Business Enterprise (My Friend John), which was also the first single

from the album. According to Hot Press Magazine, ““(The Songs) still sound relevant, perhaps even more so than when their creators were young”.

TNA toured The Mission Sessions with headline spots at the ‘It Takes a Village Festival’ in Cork and ‘Until the Harvest Comes’ in Navan.

The album includes new new material and revisions of old favourites too, several of which feature singer Susan Rowland as well as omnipresent frontman

Barry Brennan.

This project has been made possible through the support of Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme 2021.

If you have not had the opportunity to get inside the newly renovated hall this is your chance!

The Island Theatre

The Island Theatre, Ballinamore has undergone a dramatic renovation over the past three years and is almost unrecognisable.

Bookings and more information on www.islandtheatre.ie

