Welcome return of theatre: Every Brilliant Thing comes to Backstage

The Abbey Theatre will bring the hilarious and uplifting 'Every Brilliant Thing' to Backstage, Longford on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday, 9 February.

From ‘water fights’ to ‘the smell of old books’ the one-person show is about a child who devises the titular list to cheer up their mother who suffers from depression.

The wise and witty examination of crippling depression and the effect it has on family members, takes on a whole new resonance in an ever changing world that has left people feeling isolated and overwhelmed.

This uplifting theatrical experience, where people can come together safely, provides an important antidote for the January blues.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe in 2013 and with elements of audience interaction, every performance is unique – making it the perfect show to return to again and again.

Directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Andrea Ainsworth and performed by Amy Conroy, 'Every Brilliant Thing' is infused with a sense of childlike fun and wonder, even in the face of difficult circumstances.

This play is about finding hope and falling in love with life. While serious elements are addressed with some heart-breaking moments, it is a joyful, moving celebration of the light and dark of life.

Although it is a one-person show, participation from the audience will be sought in a variety of ways. The interaction of the cast member and the audience is what makes the production so special.

It’s an often heart-breaking story about the importance of family and the lengths we go to for the ones we love.



The Abbey Theatre’s production of 'Every Brilliant Thing' comes to Backstage Theatre on February 8 & 9 at 8pm.

Tickets €22/€20 available on 043 3347888 or www.backstage.ie

HANDYMAN

Seamus O'Rourke will return to The Backstage with his new show Handyman on February 17.

Hugh Spotten is the local Handyman. He is about to receive an award for his contribution to the community...but all is not what it seems in a small town, falling in on itself.

Seamus O’Rourke who recently appeared on the Late Show with a piece on January exercise and his 50 mile challenge for Leitrim GAA uses this show to explore friendship, relationships and how best to get noticed on your last day.

The Handyman is hilariously funny, yet a poignant poetic look at small-town life in rural Ireland.

It is a great show to hit up and get booked for Valentines' weekend. Check out the long list of Spring shows, going on at Longford's Backstage Theatre on www.backstage.ie