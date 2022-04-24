Search

24 Apr 2022

The Sanctuary's Dawn Chorus to take place once again on May 1

Dawn Chorus in Templemore Town Park

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Apr 2022 7:10 PM

Let's all come together as a community to raise much needed funds for our An Cuan Programme and to enjoy Nature's Ultimate Sound bath!

The Sanctuary Meditation Centre in Dublin is inviting you to join from your own home OR onsite as they celebrate the wonderful birdsong of the Dawn Chorus in a special mindful way.

On Sunday Morning 1st May, 2022, at 4.15am, The Sanctuary will be hosting a special online and onsite event broadcast live  to mark the occasion.

They have a fantastic program with wonderful guests: 

Jane Negrych, our Managing Director, will lead a mindful practice as you listen to the wonder of the Dawn Chorus. Members of The Dublin Gospel Choir will sing a LIVE response to the birdsong. 

Fiann Ó Nualláin, The Holistic Gardner, award-winning garden designer and horticultural therapist who is also a co-presenter on RTÉ's 'Dermot's Secret Garden' will be with us to speak about nature, the birds and how we might all enjoy its therapeutic benefits Sr. Stan Kennedy will lead a Mindful Walking practice for those at home in their garden and those onsite through our Biodiversity Field. 

THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 4.15AM UNTIL 7.00AM ONLINE VIA ZOOM OR ONSITE IN THE SANCTUARY 

This is a special fundraising event, with all proceeds going towards the work of The Sanctuary, including the An Cuan Programme and the Development of our Wellbeing and Nature programme (more to come at a later date). 

Day & Date:  Sunday, May 1, 2022. 

Time: 4.15am - 7.00am 

Price Online: €30. 

Price: Onsite:  €55.00 ++ these tickets are limited and on a first come first-served basis. 

