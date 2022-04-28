Search

28 Apr 2022

Solas Art Gallery next exhibition –
‘The Secret Garden’ by Siobhan Cox-Carlos

Opening in Ballinamore on Friday, April 29, and will run until May 21

Solas Art Gallery next exhibition – ‘The Secret Garden’ by Siobhan Cox-Carlos

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Apr 2022 7:05 PM

The Secret Garden (from the book of the same name) is a solo exhibition by Siobhan Cox-Carlos, an artist based in Co Roscommon.

Opening on Friday, April 29 at 7pm by Rhona McGrath, County Roscommon Arts officer, at the Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore.
This exhibition looks at how we create our own ‘secret garden’ to cope with life when living through trauma such as the recent covid pandemic.

This whole body of work became a salve for this artist’s soul and she hopes it is for yours also.
Siobhan’s work has been exhibited in Ireland and internationally and is held in many collections all over the world and in public collections here in Ireland.
The exhibition will run until May 21, 2022.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Ballinamore Main St. N41 D2X3
Open 10am - 6pm Monday to Saturday.
Details of this and other events can be seen on our website at www.solasart.ie 
Any other enquiries call Gail on 071 964 4210.

Decade of Centenaries lecture series in Carrick and Mohill

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media