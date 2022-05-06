'A Call to You' dance show hits Longford's Bakstage Theatre

Following a fantastic response to 2021’s Floating On A Dead Sea, Catherine Young Dance is thrilled to return to Backstage Theatre, Longford with her stunning new work ‘A Call To You’ on May 12 at 8pm.



‘A Call To You' by Catherine Young is a passionate and timely celebration of life, togetherness and dance; an antidote to the imagery of war and the endless rhetoric of politics.

The piece is a new dance work emerging from the urgency of the incomprehensible times we live through. It is a call to come together; to explore the fragility and friction of community. The strength of the many. As words fail, the body now speaks – untamed and unapologetic.



Featuring a cast of outstanding international performers and live music directed by Young’s long-time collaborator Martin Schaerer, ’A Call To You’ is a captivating dance show that appeals to dance, music and theatre audiences alike, and invites the viewer to experience the celebration of togetherness through movement and music.

Dancers include Adrien Délphine, Anna Kazsuba, Valentin Lemaitre, Simone O’Toole, and Carmen Palacios Sáenz, who perform alongside musicians Vyvienne Long and Jade O’Connor, and Colm O'Snodaigh and Seanán Brennan from famed folk group Kíla.



The live music score features folk sounds combined with more contemporary influences, and includes elements of traditional Ukrainian music inspired by the heritage of one of the performers.

‘A Call To You’ is a companion piece to Catherine Young’s trilogy exploring human rights through the lens of the human body; Floating On A Dead Sea and State of Exception and the forthcoming Universal Declaration.

The one hour show plays The Backstage Theatre, Longford on May 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are €14 and bookings are on (043) 3347 88 or online www.backstage.ie