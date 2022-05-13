Search

13 May 2022

Budding Leitrim songwriters: chance to record and film your song

Night and Day Festival, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 May 2022 7:00 PM

Budding Leitrim song writers are encouraged to enter the Night and Day song contest in association with Lensmen Photography and Video Production.

Shortlisted songs will be displayed on www.nightandday.ie  with the winning artists receiving a range of prizes from studio and video recording time to performing at the inaugural Night and Day festival.

The Zutons, Villagers, John Grant and Orla Gartland will headline the two-day camping festival which takes place on the grounds of Clonalis House, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on 24 & 25 September.

The winner will be provided with a choice of three studios at which to spend a day recording the winning song.

Lensmen Photography and Video Production will provide two days filming and two days of editing to produce a music video

All four finalists will be given the opportunity to play a set at the festival during which the final decision on the winning song will be made. 

Entries will be screened by a listening committee who will select twenty songs to be sent to the judges who will then select the four finalists.

The judging committee consists of: Emma Langford (singer songwriter), Ed Smith (Today FM) and Brain Lally (RTE). 

Production value will not be considered when selecting finalists.

Applications are open now and will remain open until 31 August 2022. Submissions can be made by e-mail only to declan@nightandday.ie  

Preferred format is: WAV (. wav), AIFF (. aiff) or FLAC (. flac) files. You may also send a link to your song on bandcamp/soundcloud etc. However, please ensure that the download option is enabled so we can download the song.  All entries will be displayed on a bandcamp page embedded on the Night & Day website.

The winner will get:

- Choice of three recording studios at which to record their winning song.

- Two days filming and two days editing of a music video by Lensmen Photography and Video Production.

- The opportunity to play a set at the festival in 2023 should it take place.

- Free entry to the “Night and Day Festival” 2022

Second Place:

- Second choice of recording studio for a day's recording.

- Free entry to Night and Day Festival 2022

Third Place:

- Third choice of recording studio for a day's recording.

- Free entry to the Night and Day Festival 2022.

Fourth Place:

- Free entry to the Night and Day Festival 2022.

