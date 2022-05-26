Search

26 May 2022

Final preparations underway for Bryonny Bee’s Truck and Tractor fundraising run

Longford mourns passing of beautiful Bryonny following tragic horse-riding accident

The late Bryonny Sainsbury

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 May 2022 4:28 PM

A truck and tractor run in being organised by the family of the late Bryonny Sainsbury, a much loved local hairdresser who died following a horse riding accident last year.
Bryonny had worked for a number of years in Carrick-on-Shannon and had gone on to open her own business, The Hair Bar by BryonnyBee, in Newtownforbes.
Her heartbroken family have decided to hold a special event to not only mark what would have been Bryonny's birthday weekend on June 5, but also to raise funds for the Longford branch of the Irish Kidney Association.
Both of Bryonny's kidneys were donated following her accident, helping to give two others the opportunity to live a full life.
In a special Facebook post highlighting plans for the charity truck and tractor run, organiser Alison Sainsbury said that “as a family we wanted to celebrate Bryonny's life and the two recipients that are now able to live a full life.”
The run will start from the Master Tech Business Park in Longford Town on June 5 and will finish at Cassidy's Pub in Drumlish.
Gates will be open at the Master Tech Business Park from 11.30am.
There will be a walk round with judges for trucks and tractors. There will also be plenty of activities to keep the children entertained and there will be a coffee van and catering van providing teas, coffees and food.
There will be an admission fee on the gate with trucks costing €25; tractors paying €20 and walk-ins paying €10. Children will have free entry on the day.
That evening there will be a raffle, spots prizes and food planned at Cassidy's Pub in Drumlish.
Entertainment on the night will be provided at Cassidy's by Night Fever and a DJ.
For more information on the truck and tractor run see the event page on Facebook available at

https://www.facebook.com/events/1140836763130312 
Please come together to support this very worthy cause and help raise vital funds for the Longford Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

