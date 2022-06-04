Summer art exhibitions in Carrick-on-Shannon

The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon has enjoyed a big increase in visitor numbers over the last few weeks and it looks like there is a busy Summer ahead as more tourists arrive in the area.



The two exhibitions by young Irish artists Bennie Reilly and Adam Gibney are certainly part of the attraction.

For Can_you_breathe_for _me? his exhibition in gallery one Adam Gibney has filled the room with a series of technological and algorithmic assemblages that react in real time to the sounds and movements made by visitors.



Adam has used a combination of digital and physical media to create his work and he incorporates coding, electronics and sound into his intriguing sculptural displays.



Bennie Reilly has filled galleries two and three of the upstairs in The Dock with a series of her most recent painting and sculptural works. The Louvre of the Pebble is an exhibition informed by an interest in museology, nature and history.

The works in The Louvre of the Pebble are based on accumulations of photographic documentation collected at museums around the world and an abundance of natural curio and bric-a-brac gathered and scavenged over time. Precious stones, objects and artefacts are presented as painted ‘still life’ and assembled into three-dimensional ‘trophies’ and decorative arrangements.



The Dock galleries are open from Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.