World class jazz quartet coming to Leitrim

If hearing brilliant musicians in a great setting for some Sunday evening jazz grooves is your thing them, you are in for a treat on Sunday, June 19 when the amazing saxophonist Camilla George plays at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon with her quartet.



Maybe you were one of the lucky ones to get tickets to enjoy our Ciaran Wilde Quartet gig last year and, if you are then we know that you will love this! If you were not lucky enough to get to get for that concert, then don’t miss this opportunity to see some of the world’s best jazz musicians live in Carrick on Shannon.



This explosive London-based band is led by the award-winning Nigerian born saxophonist Camilla George and features many of the leading lights of the UK Jazz Scene.

Camilla’s love of fusing African and Western music has made her a unique voice on the international jazz circuit. She and her all-star band will be in Ireland for an unmissable 10 date tour organised by Music Network.

Camilla is an exceptional talent. She began playing when she was 11 years old where she won a music lesson and as a result, won saxophone lessons. Camilla has studied with many jazz greats such as sax giant, Jean Toussaint (of Art Blakey fame), Tony Kofi, Christian Brewer, Julian Siegal and Martin Speake. In 2012 she graduated with a Masters in Jazz from Trinity College of Music where she also won the Archer Scholarship for outstanding performance.



Camilla will be mixing her hypnotic blend of afrofuturism, hip hop and jazz. In that pursuit she will be joined by Renato Paris (keys and vocals), Jihad Darwish (electric and double bass) and Rod Youngs (drums). You can expect cool jazz grooves, afrobeat fusions and exceptional playing. Hope you can join us.

Tickets are on sale now on www.thedock.ie or at the box office on 0719650828.