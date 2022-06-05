Search

05 Jun 2022

World class jazz quartet coming to Leitrim

World class jazz quartet coming to Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

If hearing brilliant musicians in a great setting for some Sunday evening jazz grooves is your thing them, you are in for a treat on Sunday, June 19 when the amazing saxophonist Camilla George plays at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon with her quartet.


Maybe you were one of the lucky ones to get tickets to enjoy our Ciaran Wilde Quartet gig last year and, if you are then we know that you will love this! If you were not lucky enough to get to get for that concert, then don’t miss this opportunity to see some of the world’s best jazz musicians live in Carrick on Shannon.


This explosive London-based band is led by the award-winning Nigerian born saxophonist Camilla George and features many of the leading lights of the UK Jazz Scene.
Camilla’s love of fusing African and Western music has made her a unique voice on the international jazz circuit. She and her all-star band will be in Ireland for an unmissable 10 date tour organised by Music Network.
Camilla is an exceptional talent. She began playing when she was 11 years old where she won a music lesson and as a result, won saxophone lessons. Camilla has studied with many jazz greats such as sax giant, Jean Toussaint (of Art Blakey fame), Tony Kofi, Christian Brewer, Julian Siegal and Martin Speake. In 2012 she graduated with a Masters in Jazz from Trinity College of Music where she also won the Archer Scholarship for outstanding performance.

Petrol prices surge past the €2 per litre mark amid inflation worries


Camilla will be mixing her hypnotic blend of afrofuturism, hip hop and jazz. In that pursuit she will be joined by Renato Paris (keys and vocals), Jihad Darwish (electric and double bass) and Rod Youngs (drums). You can expect cool jazz grooves, afrobeat fusions and exceptional playing. Hope you can join us.
Tickets are on sale now on www.thedock.ie  or at the box office on 0719650828.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media