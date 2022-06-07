New multi-arts production company launches with performances in Leitrim and Sligo

A new multi-arts production company for the North West – Dry Socket – is launching with the staging of new work in Sligo and Leitrim.

The co-founders of Dry Socket are based in Leitrim and Sligo and have strong connections in both counties.

Rhona Trench is a playwright and director from Carrick-on-Shannon and is the chair of the Master’s in Creative Practice and Performing Arts courses at ATU, Sligo. She also lectures on the Writing and Literature degree at ATU, Sligo.

Donal Conaty is based in North Sligo. He is a graduate of the Writing and Literature degree and is a poet and prose writer. He was the 2021 Writer in Residence at The Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Dry Socket is showcasing completely new, humorous work that reflects the world we live in, our lives and how we live them. It believes that different artists are not too far removed from one another in how they respond to the world, so it brings collaborators from diverse art forms together to create something new that shakes up people’s expectations when they go to the theatre or a literary event.

Its first production is In Pieces, a cabaret of poetry, drama, prose and installation, with live music, at The Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon on June 21 and 22 and at The Black Box, ATU, Sligo on June 23 and 24.

Tickets, costing €12 or €15, are available from www.thedock.ie for the performances at The Dock and from https://www.eventbrite. ie/e/in-pieces-tickets- 346854921407 for the performances at The Black Box, ATU, Sligo.

In Pieces features poets, prose writers, actors, visual artists and musicians in a multi-arts cabaret that includes short plays, poems, prose pieces and musical accompaniment. All of the work is either themed around current events or in some way reflective of the times we live in.

The writers whose work will be showcased are Stephen Murphy, Rhona Trench, Mary Blake and Donal Conaty; and the actors are Alan Devine, Ciaran McAuley, Lauren Farrell and Liam Bruen. All of the performance pieces are punctuated with music provided by Alla Crosbie, and there will also be a visual projection created by visual artist Eva Martin.

The production team includes designer Sinead O’Donnell Carey and lighting designer Niall Rea with technical support from Mia Blake, Ivan Crosbie, and Fergal Harkin, all of whom are students or staff of ATU, Sligo.

Co-founder of Dry Socket, Rhona Trench, says: “As it stands, theatre is theatre and is showcased as that; writing typically gets read at literary festivals, art is seen in galleries, music at music festivals and so on. There is no company which brings together these art forms. There is no company that thinks about how these art forms might work together. Different artists are not too far removed from one another in how they respond to the world, and we want to demonstrate this in what we think is an exciting and invigorating new form of cabaret.”