Number of people out of work in County Leitrim drops by 15%

The number of people out of work in County Leitrim has declined by almost 15 % in the last year from 2,366 to 2,014.

“There are 352 less people on the Live Register in the county that this time last year. Our regional Action Plan for Jobs is an excellent example of government agencies like Enterprise Ireland, local authorities, the Local Enterprise Offices and businesses working together to tackle regional issues. These results mark another step in the right direction for our regional plans," said Senator Frank Feighan.

“The National Planning framework will be unveiled in the coming weeks; this is the first real joined–up plan and investment strategy to transform our country over the decades to come – showing that we have an evidence-based, coordinated plan of what kind of country and society we want and how to get there.

“More than 19,000 jobs were created across Ireland by companies supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2017. Job creation was evenly spread across the country, with every county seeing job increases,” Senator Feighan concluded.