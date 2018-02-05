181 January car sales drop by 16.92% in Leitrim

Car sales figures for the month of January show 181 registrations for Co. Leitrim are down from 201 to 167 on the same period last year, representing a decrease of 16.92%.

Nationally, 181 registrations are down -4.8% (37,125) compared to January 2017 (39,003).

Light Commercials are currently up 6.3% (6,728) compared to January last year (6,329), while HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down -11.84% (402) in comparison to January 2017 (456).

The SIMI/DoneDeal Report highlights a number of price decreases in the cost of motoring.

The average price of a new car in 2017 was 2% lower than a year earlier, while the cost of motor insurance in December 2017 was 10.9% lower than it was a year earlier.

However, the cost of fuel increased with petrol prices up 4.2% and diesel prices up 3.6% last year.

The report also shows Ireland’s strong economic performance last year but despite high levels of consumer confidence, the Motor Industry faced a significant and uncertain year with monthly declines in new car registrations figures, reflecting the substantial impact of Brexit.

Used car imports increased by 29.5% in 2017 aided by the weakness in sterling and this also impacted on new car sales volumes by dampening the residual value of Irish used cars this increasing the cost to change for consumers.