Free child car seat checking service coming to Carrick-on-Shannon

The RSA’s Check it Fits Service in partnership with Toyota is visiting Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The service will be available at Carrick Retail Park (SuperValu), Sligo Road, Carrick-on-Shannon from 10am to 5.30pm.

Did you know it’s the law that all children under 150cms or 36kgs must use a child car seat appropriate to their weight and height.

In Ireland as many as 4 out of 5 child car seats are incorrectly fitted which can lead to serious injury or even death in a collision.

The Check it Fits Service is a free service for parents to avail of practical advice and expert fitting of their child car seats.

The service takes between 10-15 minutes, is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car.

If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the ‘Check it Fits’ experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have to avoid potential serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

On the service’s most recent visit to Leitrim last August 80 seats were checked.