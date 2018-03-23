2018
Leitrim Society of New York elect new officers
One of the oldest Irish society's in New York
The newly installed officers.
Dessie and Beatrice McWeeney, Anna and Brian Ruane.
Newly installed officers, back row, l-r, Fr. Patrick Whitney (chaplain), Marie Dunleavy, Bernie Dunleavy, Noeleen Bohan McGovern, Seamus McGovern, Meg McKeon Baker, Pat Murray, Frank Brady. Front row, l-r, Michael O’Rourke, Aileen Kilcommons, Noreen Regan Leggiero, Dessie McWeeney (President) Donal O’Connell, Anna Buggy.
Outgoing President Sharon Brady makes a presentation to newly installed President Dessie McWeeney.
Michael O’Rourke, Pat Murray, Mike Dillon, Joe Taylor, John Maguire.
Past Presidents of the Leitrim Society include Sharon Brady, Bernie Dunleavy, Tony Gormley, Helen Lavin, Frank Brady, Michael O’Rourke, Noeleen Bohan McGovern, Margaret Taylor Finucane, Joe Taylor, Catherine Mitchell Miceli and Joe McManus.
