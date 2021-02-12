Staying safe on our roads during the Covid-19 crisis

The current Covid-19 coronavirus crisis has presented challenges for us all and most of all challenges for our Health Care Sector.

Leitrim County Council’s Road Safety Office together with the Road Safety Authority, is reminding all road users of the importance of road safety in these challenging and difficult times.

Leitrim County Council is urging all road users to be even more careful on our roads than ever before.

Our health services are currently under severe pressure due to the current Covid-19 health crisis and will be under increasing pressure in the coming weeks and months.

We need to ensure that as road users we all take greater care on our roads so as to ensure that we do not place extra demands on our health services at a time when they are already stretched to capacity.

Please: