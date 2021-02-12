Advice
Staying safe on our roads during the Covid-19 crisis
Leitrim County Council Road Safety Office
Reduce speed - Be Safe - Be Seen
The current Covid-19 coronavirus crisis has presented challenges for us all and most of all challenges for our Health Care Sector.
Leitrim County Council’s Road Safety Office together with the Road Safety Authority, is reminding all road users of the importance of road safety in these challenging and difficult times.
Leitrim County Council is urging all road users to be even more careful on our roads than ever before.
Our health services are currently under severe pressure due to the current Covid-19 health crisis and will be under increasing pressure in the coming weeks and months.
We need to ensure that as road users we all take greater care on our roads so as to ensure that we do not place extra demands on our health services at a time when they are already stretched to capacity.
Please:
- Slow Down – Drivers are urged to Slow Down and Save Lives – Speed is a major factor in the cause and outcome of road collisions. Drive at the right speed for the road conditions. Act responsibly. Please be aware that in the current times, there will tend to be more people out walking and cycling on our roads and drivers need to be mindful of this.
- Driver Fatigue – Driver fatigue is a major cause of road collisions. If you feel tired while driving, pull over, have a coffee and a short sleep. Take regular breaks from driving if you feel sleepy. “Stop, Sip & Sleep”
- Always Wear a Seatbelt – Always wear your seatbelt and ensure passengers are wearing theirs too, no matter how short the journey.
- Never use mobile phones when driving
- Never overload a vehicle with passengers
- Never ever drink and drive. Any amount of alcohol impairs your driving so either leave the car at home and arrange alternative transport, or abstain from alcohol altogether.
- Advice for Pedestrians – Please take care when you are out walking. Always wear reflective gear and keep well in off the road.
Reduce Speed
Be Safe Be Seen
Expect the Unexpected
