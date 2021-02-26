National Learning Network in Carrick is now enrolling

National Learning Network is Ireland's largest non-Government training organisation with centres in almost every county in Ireland.

In Carrick-on-Shannon, National Learning Network centre is based on the Leitrim Road. We offer rehabilitative and vocational courses which are funded by the Health Service Executive and MSLETB.

National Learning Network has a wealth of knowledge and experience of supporting people who may find it difficult to gain employment and to develop their skills to move forward with their careers.

All our courses contain community integration initiatives. These include work experience and participation in local leisure, cultural and community activities and events.

We thank local employers for accommodating work experience opportunities and building on our learner skills and confidence which is invaluable to move forward.

All courses are designed to meet individual needs which enable students to reach their potential in a manner which takes account of personal, social and environmental requirements

With our multi-disciplinary team of staff in Carrick-on -Shannon we support people who might find it difficult to gain employment and develop the skills to move forward with their careers.

Our courses carry nationally and internationally recognised certification and are designed to lead directly to jobs or progression to further education.

No fees apply to any National Learning Network courses. Students must be aged over 16 years for MSLETB funded courses and 18 years for HSE funded courses, be on a social welfare payment with an educational or medical need.

A wide range of age groups are catered for on our courses in Carrick and students may be admitted to courses continually during the year, depending on waiting lists in some cases.

For more information call us on 071 9650693 or e-mail carrickonshannon@nln.ie