Be proactive about your mental health as COVID restrictions lift

As the COVID-19 restrictions lift and our ‘new normal’ becomes more clear, we need to pay attention to our mental health. Leading Irish psychologists with Perspectives Ireland are advising the Irish public to be proactive about their mental health as we head into the recovery phase of the pandemic.

With a combined 30 years of clinical experience under their belts, co-founders of Perspectives Ireland, Yvonne Barnes-Holmes and Ciara McEnteggart suggest using this transition period to reflect upon what really matters in order to navigate the upcoming changes in a way that works for you.

Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes said: “Everyone struggles to say no because it feels selfish. A key part of our clinical and corporate work involves training people to set simple workable boundaries. Setting boundaries is a personal choice that simply organises your life according to how important different things are to you. This is key to good mental health.”

Dr Ciara McEnteggart said: “It is very easy to slip back into old routines when we don’t stand back and reflect on what really matters to us. A lot of people are feeling very overwhelmed by the pressure of normal life resuming, so that is why it is so important to use this time as an opportunity to think about what really matters to us before we start the old routines again.”

Perspectives Ireland has the following advice for Irish people to be proactive about their mental health as the restrictions ease over the coming months: